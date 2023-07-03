Red Dead Redemption Remaster Release Date Might Be Sooner Than You Think

A PlayStation insider has claimed that the Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster release date could be as soon as next month. Last week, Korea’s rating board published a fresh entry for RDR with a classification code that’s reserved for console and PC games, leading to rumors that a remaster is on the way.

Report of the RDR1 remaster’s release date comes from none other than Sacred Symbols‘ Colin Moriarty (via Wccftech). Despite being rumored for a while, the game has yet to be confirmed officially by Rockstar Games, but that it’s already been rated in Korea suggests that its release isn’t too far off.

“I have seen confirmation that this is real,” Moriarty said in a Patreon-only podcast. “I had someone reach out to me behind the scenes that showed me something that definitively shows this game is coming — maybe even imminently with an announcement, maybe in August.”

Moriarty has a pretty decent track record when it comes to leaks and since he claims to have “seen confirmation” that the RDR1 remaster exists, we’re leaning towards his information being accurate. However, as always, take all rumors with a customary grain of salt.