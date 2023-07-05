Red Dead Redemption 1 Remaster Possibly Hinted at by Take-Two

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive may have hinted at a Red Dead Redemption remaster as recently as May 2023. Eager fans have discovered that the publisher mentioned releasing two “previously-released titles” in an earnings call with investors.

Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster seems all but confirmed

As spotted by Rockstar aficionado videotechx, Take-Two told investors that it will launch “two new iterations of previously-released titles in fiscal 2024.” Fiscal 2024 ends on March 31, 2024, meaning that we have yet to see two re-releases between now and then.

Considering that the Korean rating board published a fresh entry for RDR and reliable insider Colin Moriarty claims to have heard that a remaster will be announced as soon as August, RDR 1 is likely to be one of the games Take-Two was talking about.

Hmm…



Take-Two has unveiled its plans for Fiscal 2024, which spans from now until March 2024. Among their initiatives for this period, they have mentioned the release of two "previously-released titles." As of now, I don't recall them officially announcing these projects yet. pic.twitter.com/BNvHni5ybV — Ben (@videotechx) July 5, 2023

The other re-release is anybody’s guess right now. Some fans think Take-Two may have been talking about the previously announced Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, but videotechx claims that they’re in early development and can’t possibly release by March 2024. However, others pointed out that The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition was released fairly quickly, albeit in a woeful state.

Insert customary Bully speculations here.