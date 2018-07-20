The Cycle – Match-based FPS Coming from Yager

Holy crap, do you remember Spec Ops: The Line? It seems like ages ago we played and reviewed that one. It appears that German indie development studio Yager, the developers behind the game, are now working on The Cycle, a match-based first-person shooter which pits players against each other in an attempt to fulfill contracts during intense 30-minute matches.

Here’s a bit more info from the official website:

Game Overview A New Frontier Welcome to Fortuna III. Far as we can tell, this rock was terraformed by aliens a long time ago. The Federation tried colonizing it, but the Cycle put an end to that. We’re talking world-spanning storms that kill anything dumb enough to set foot planetside and these storms are happening more often than not. Your Home: Prospect Station Your home is a spinning collection of tin cans known as Prospect Station. The main thing going for it is that it’s not the surface. It ain’t pretty, but no one said life on the frontier was going to be easy. Your Role: Contracts You put up with this junk for one reason: to get rich. The planet’s full of exotic materials that the major galactic factions pay serious credits for. When the Cycle breaks, that’s your window to get down there and get to work. Just watch out for the competition – the long arm of the law doesn’t reach out this far. Your Gear: You Decide Cash in your contracts and those same factions will set you up with some shiny gear. They’ve got big guns, little guns, medium guns, and a collection of gadgetry that’d make your jaw drop. Getting the job done is whole lot easier when you’ve got a jetpack and a laser cannon at your side.

This doesn’t sound too bad I have to admit. Bear in mind, that Spec Ops: The Line is not the only title Yager has under its belt. They also created the combat flight simulator Dreadnought.

[Source: Gematsu]