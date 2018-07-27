Bethesda Gamescom 2018 Lineup Includes Rage 2 and The Elder Scrolls: Blades

We’ve already seen numerous video game publishers confirming a variety of titles that will be showcased at Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 23rd until the 25th. Today, we get to take a look at the Bethesda Softworks Gamescom lineup.

As you may expected, Gamescom attendees who stop by the Bethesda booth will get their hands on Rage 2. In addition to that, the company has confirmed a Fallout 76 party to celebrate Reclamation Day, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the bombs falling in the Fallout universe. Attendees can also experience some hands-on time with The Elder Scrolls: Blades. (This marks its first appearance in Europe.) The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset will be there to try, as well as the VR title Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

In case you missed it, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is is set twenty years after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Here, players step into the shoes of a hacker working for the French Resistance. They take control of different Nazi robots and turn them against their creators. The game is specifically tailored for VR devices.

Rage 2 is going to hit stores during Spring 2019 for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while The Elder Scrolls: Blades is going to launch during Fall 2018 for iOS and Android devices.

