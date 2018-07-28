EVE: Valkyrie Studio CCP Games Confirms It’s Developing an Action MMO, Will Use Unreal Engine 4

EVE: Valkyrie developer CCP Games recently announced that it’s signing a deal with Epic Games to use Unreal Engine 4 as the exclusive development tool for all of its “currently unannounced” projects. An article on the company’s website disclosed that one of the projects is an action MMO currently in development at CCP’s London studio.

“Working with Epic Games using their engine source code, which is open to all Unreal developers, is great for both AAA and indie studios alike, thanks to the huge amount of support options available,” said James Dobrowski, the MMO’s Executive Producer. “UE4‘s Blueprints system allows us to prototype and iterate quickly, and its world-class AAA pipelines allow us to focus on crafting great gameplay and stunningly beautiful worlds.”

CCP also teased cross-platform support, stating that UE4’s improved networking, cross-platform support, and easy-to-use functionality makes it the engine of choice for its developers who are already taking advantage of these features.

“Considering that Epic uses its own engine to develop games like Fortnite is a great example of the trust they have in their own product,” said developer Snorri Árnason. “The product’s push for cinematic rendering quality is something that we will aim to implement into our future projects.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: CCP Games]