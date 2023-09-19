Bungie’s New Game Will Reportedly Use Unreal Engine

According to a recent report from The Game Post, Bungie’s unannounced third project in development will be made using Epic’s Unreal Engine.

What do we know about Bungie’s unannounced game?

The report mentions that the game (codenamed “Gummy Bears”) is inspired by several different genres, including the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) genre.

The report goes on to mention that multiple sources familiar with the project’s development note that Unreal Engine is being used as the base for the game. One source specifically mentioned Unreal Engine 5.

While not too much is known about the game, the report goes on to mention that it is a “brand-new IP and universe” from Bungie. Furthermore, the live-service game will feature “competitive PvP team vs. team combat with ‘brightly colored’ characters and isometric gameplay.” The report also calls it something “completely different” than any other Bungie game.

Back in 2018, internet sleuths discovered that Bungie had filed a trademark application for something called “Matter.” No further information was ever made public, and it’s not known whether Matter is still in development or has been canned. Job descriptions posted by Bungie over the years suggest that several unannounced projects not related to Destiny were in the incubation phase.

As previously unearthed by TweakTown in March 2022, at least eight open job positions directly mentioned a new IP.