Border Break Brings Arcade Action to Japan on August 2, 2018

Free-to-play mech action hits the PlayStation 4 this Thursday in Japan with the release of Border Break. What originally started out as an arcade game is now making its way to consoles.

You can expect the same 10-vs-10 team battles and mech customization in the PlayStation 4 version of Border Break, as well as a story mode to flesh out the details of the world. The game stars Haty (voiced by Reina Ueda), her operator Mikoto (voiced by Rie Takahashi), and her rival Marnagal (voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi).

For those new to Border Break‘s gameplay, this console version will feature a PvE Beginner Match mode, where players are grouped onto a team to fight an AI-controlled team. Unlike the arcade version, the PlayStation 4 version won’t feature a stamina system. This means players can take on as many missions as they’d like in a single session.

Overall, this version of Border Break seems to offer an easier point of entry for players who may have struggled with the arcade version or have never played the game. While it is free-to-play, players can purchase a physical disc version or a digital version, each of which has exclusive bonuses.

Border Break drops on August 2, 2018 for PS4 fans in Japan. Until then, brace yourself for what’s to come by checking out 8 minutes of gameplay.