PlayStation Store Global Update – August 7, 2018

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Brawlout ($17.99)(out 8-21)

Brawlout Deluxe Edition ($26.99)

Guacamelee! 2 ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-21)

Pizza Titan Ultra ($11.99)(out 8-21)

Shenmue I & II ($26.99)(out 8-21)

Slime Rancher ($17.99)(out 8-21)

PSVR Games

Electronauts ($17.99)

Moss + Soundtrack ($29.74)

Wild Turkey Hunter VR ($14.99)

PS4 Demos

428: Shibuya Scramble

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Yoku’s Island Express

PS4 Games

Armello – Deluxe Bundle ($44.99)

Dead Cells ($24.99)

Defenders of Ekron – Definitive Edition ($12.99)

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle ($39.99)

The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest ($4.99)

Flipping Death ($19.99)

H1Z1 Battlepass Season 1 ($5.99)

H1Z1: Hardline Launch Bundle ($34.99)

H1Z1: PS+ Launch Bundle (Free for PS+)

H1Z1: Viper Launch Bundle ($4.99)

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition ($79.99)

Overcooked 2 ($24.99)

Poop Slinger ($4.99)

Road to Balhalla ($14.99)

Slam Land ($7.99)

State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem ($7.99)

TETRA’s Escape ($4.24)

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle ($69.99)

Word Search by Powgi ($7.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Absolver – The Adalian Forest Pack ($2.99)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Character Packs ($4.99 each)

Call of Duty: WWII – Days of Summer Bundle ($19.99)

Call of Duty: WWII – Days of Summer Starter ($9.99)

Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack ($9.99)

Defiance 2050: Demolitionist Class Pack ($19.99)

Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Team Points Packs ($1.49 for 150 and up to $99.99 for 12,000)

Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Team Starter Pack ($4.99)

Onrush Buggy Pack ($1.99)

Onrush Digital deluxe Pack ($14.99)

Onrush Panther Tombstone ($0.99)

Onrush Tiger Tombstone ($0.99)

Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack ($2.99)

Street Fighter V – 2016 Seasonal Costume & Stage Bundle ($21.99)

Street Fighter V – 2018 Summer Costume Bundle ($14.99)

Street Fighter V – Monster Hunter Costume Bundle ($9.99)

Warframe: PS4 Obsidian Corvus Collection ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

War Thunder – Naval Pack ‘Project 7U Stroyny’ ($49.99)

X-Morph: Defense Survival Of The Fittest ($4.99)

PS Vita Games

Disgaea Double Play Collection Bundle ($34.99)

The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest ($4.99)

TETRA’s Escape ($4.24)

Word Search by Powgi ($7.99)

