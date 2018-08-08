Marvel’s Spider-Man Receives ‘Teen’ Rating from ESRB

A month ahead of the game’s launch, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Marvel’s Spider-Man as “T” for “Teen.” On its own, the “Teen” rating does not pack much weight. It’s doubtful that anyone expected the age rating to be anything else, given the source material.

However, in addition to providing a rating to stick on the front of a box, the ESRB also explained its decision. These details typically come in the form of a product summary of sorts. The rating for Marvel’s Spider-Man is no different.

On the ESRB page dedicated to Spider-Man’s rating, the board’s content descriptors list the following: Blood, Drug Reference, Language, Violence. The rating summary delves further into the decision.

You can read the Marvel’s Spider-Man ESRB summary below. Note: the text may contain spoilers.

This is an action game in which players assume the role of Peter Parker/Spider Man in a fictional version of New York City. From a third-person perspective, players fight crime, swing around buildings, and engage in melee combat with various thugs. Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; some enemy characters also use pistols and machine guns. Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, screams of pain, impact sounds, and occasional slow-motion sequences. One cutscene depicts a character in the background shooting himself in the head; another cutscene depicts a mugger shooting an innocent character (just out of frame). Some missions/plotlines involve drug deals and “designer narcotics”; one scene briefly shows a duffel bag full of white packages of the drug. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

After officially going gold, Marvel’s Spider-Man has been in the news frequently. The announcement of an elegant Spider-Man Sideshow figure, details on the absence of enemy scaling, and Insomniac developers revealing the pressure they feel to deliver what fans want have alleviated the pain of waiting for release day. Or maybe news of this nature has made the waiting worse. Regardless, the wait is almost at an end.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swings onto the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.

