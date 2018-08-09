Learn to Say Goodbye in The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s Official Trailer

As promised, Telltale Games has revealed the official trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Clem and AJ are shown reminiscing about the past, settling into a new community, and discovering the horrors of an incoming threat.

Check The Walking Dead: The Final Season‘s official trailer out below:

If you’ve been missing out on The Walking Dead experience and are curious to see what the hype’s all about, you are in luck. For $19.99, you can preorder the season pass on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and gain access to all 19 episodes in the series. As soon as the digital purchase is complete, you’ll be able to download The Walking Dead: The Telltales Series Collection free of charge.

Telltale’s synopsis of The Walking Dead: The Final Season is as follows:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

This all new look at Clem’s final journey comes on the heels of a 15-minute demo that recently went live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Thankfully, the wait to experience The Walking Dead: The Final Season is nearing the end. Episode One goes live on August 14, 2018.