Former Nexon Vice President’s Going to Talk About How LawBreakers Flopped

LawBreakers can’t seem to catch a break, as a former Nexon America’s Vice President is scheduled to talk about how the game flopped. Vlad Coho, the former Vice President of Marketing, will give a talk at Seattle-based conference DevGAMM titled “LawBreakers: How I Blew Millions Marketing the Biggest Flop of 2017.” It will likely be about the mistakes he (and possibly Nexon as the game’s publisher) made, as well as what he would’ve done differently.

According to Destructoid, Cliff “Cliffy B.” Bleszinski, who created LawBreakers, has declined to comment on Coho and the subject of his talk.

LawBreakers is an Overwatch-like hero shooter developed by Bleszinski and his now-defunct studio Boss Key Productions. LawBreakers launched a year ago on August 8, 2017, but sold so poorly that its publisher, Nexon, wrote the game off as a failure. Nexon blamed things like the timing of the release and popular games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as reasons for its inability to find a spot in the marketplace. LawBreakers couldn’t gain traction and capture the industry’s attention, regardless of Cliffy B.’s pedigree.

Unfortunately, Boss Key Productions is no more, as Cliffy B. announced in May 2018 that his studio had closed its doors. “Four years ago I set out to make a world class video game studio and I hired some of the best talent in the video game industry,” Cliffy B. wrote in an official statement posted to his Twitter account. “To those of you who have supported myself and the studio these last four years, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart and everyone who came to work for me.”

The last game Boss Key Productions released was Radical Heights, an early access battle royale game along the lines of Fortnite and PUBG. It debuted in April 2018. Though the studio closed, Cliffy B. did say that the “servers for Radical Heights will remain up for the near future.”

In our review, we said that LawBreakers “has a great lock on what makes players want to play, both from the fast-paced competitive side and the specialized character side.”

LawBreakers is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: Destructoid]