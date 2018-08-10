Top Fortnite Streamer Ninja Says Sony Blocking PS4 Cross-Platform Play is ‘Greed’

Cross-platform play has been a hot topic in the games industry and a thorn in Sony’s side for a while now. And although the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios has provided a modicum of hope, even a former Sony developer tweeted that the company blocks cross-platform play because of money. Now, popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has offered his two cents on the matter. His take? Sony blocks PS4 cross-platform play because of greed.

During Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 launch event in New York City on August 9, 2018, Ninja chatted with gaming outlet Polygon about Sony’s lack of cross-platform play. “It’s so bad,” Ninja said about Sony’s refusal to let PlayStation 4 owners play with their Nintendo Switch and Xbox One friends. “I mean, like, obviously I love Sony, I love PlayStation. I’ve been playing them my entire life. But, when push comes to shove, it’s a business decision. There’s a reason they’re not allowing players on the PlayStation to play with Xbox. And I mean—it’s just greed.”

Sony’s been getting heat from players ever since the company refused to allow PlayStation 4 Fortnite players to play against Nintendo Switch or Xbox One players. The outcry has been so vicious that the company’s shares took a dip amid the controversy. In addition to Fortnite, Minecraft, and many other games, Sony also received some backlash for preventing PlayStation 4 Paladins players from playing with other consoles.

“In my opinion, I think Sony can make a huge statement in gaming by allowing cross-platform across the board,” Ninja said. “They really can. They can change the game entirely. Nintendo is definitely coming around finally, and this is a huge stepping stone in the Nintendo scene, the fact that they allowed cross-platform. I just don’t like that there’s anything being withheld. It’s 2018. Everyone should be able to play with everyone.”

Ninja then left Sony with a brief but scathing warning. “Don’t be the barrier to the future.”

What do you think of Ninja’s comments and how Sony’s isolating its players?

[Source: Polygon]