Fortnite Update 5.21 Sends You Flying with Soaring 50’s

A Wednesday Fortnite update? It’s something that doesn’t happen often, but here we are! Version 5.21 brings us the Heavy Sniper Rifle, which we’ve known about for some time now. In addition, a new character, Thora, arrives to Save the World and a new Limited Time Mode (LTM), Soaring 50’s, allows you to re-deploy your glider during the game. Goodbye fall damage, hello faster travel.

In keeping with the flight theme, additional Impulse Grenades, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads will be spawned throughout the map for this Fornite LTM. Additionally, the Minigun has been nerfed, with the headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 1.5.

Fly high and enjoy everything this update has to offer. Remember: Fortnite Season 5 started July 12, 2018 and will run until September 25, 2018.

Here are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety:

BATTLE ROYALE LIMITED TIME MODE: SOARING 50’S Summary

This mode is a twist on the traditional 50 vs 50 mode, featuring an extra emphasis on mobility. Gliders can be re-deployed when falling from large heights. Additional Impulse Grenades, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads will be spawned throughout the map. Jump in and soar to new heights! Mode Details 50v50 loot, ammo and resource levels

When in mid-air and greater than 10m up, press Jump to deploy your glider

Added Impulse Grenades to chests at double the standard spawn rate

Added Impulse Grenades to floor loot

Decreased Spike Trap spawn chances

Increased Launch Pad & Bounce Pad spawn chances

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are not tracked in this mode. LIMITED TIME MODE: SNIPER SHOOTOUT Summary

In this limited time mode, players will do battle using sniper rifles. May the best aim win! What’s New? Scoped Assault Rifles have been removed.

The Heavy Sniper Rifle has been added. Mode Details Only weapon drops are Sniper Rifles.

Floor Loot spawns reduced by 50%.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode. WEAPONS + ITEMS Heavy Sniper added Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Each shot delivers devastating damage at the cost of a long reload. Deals 150/157 damage to players. These large rounds deal increased damage (1050/1100) to buildings. Projectiles fired from the Heavy Sniper have less bullet drop in comparison to other Snipers.

Minigun Minigun headshot multiplier has been reduced from 2.5 to 1.5.

Bug Fixes Grenades now properly grant progress for the Week 5 Challenge: “Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade.” ART + ANIMATION Cloth physics have been fixed and will now appear properly. SAVE THE WORLD MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Horde Challenge – Bullet Proof Husks Features bulletproof enemies that must be defeated with melee weapons, traps, or Hero abilities. One time completion Quest Reward 1500 Gold Repeatable quest reward 75 Tickets

Removed the Power Rating restrictions on Challenge the Horde missions. These restrictions were blocking some players from accessing the Weekly Challenge Missions even though their Power Level was at the necessary level.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the modifier between Challenge the Horde missions wasn’t appearing between waves.

The Constructor Leadership quest will no longer fail to advance when purchasing the skill tree node.

Atlas activation has been fixed in multi-gate Fight the Storm missions.

Track completion now advances the mission properly in Level 28 Deliver the Bomb.

Survivors and quest items no longer appear as orange boxes in the world. HEROES New Constructor Machinist: Thora added to the Event Store. Available Wednesday, August 15th at 8 pm ET.

GAMEPLAY Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that could cause Rocket Launchers to take up a large portion of the screen.