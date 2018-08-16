A Hat in Time ‘Special Announcement’ Coming Next Week

Fans of Gears for Breakfast’s hit platformer A Hat in Time have something to look forward to. Announced on the company’s official Twitter account, a “special announcement” concerning the game is to be made next week on Monday, August 20, 2018.

The announcement will be made on Gears for Breakfast’s official Twitch channel, at 6 pm CT/1 pm ET/10 am PT. That’s all for now, or is it?

Gears for Breakfast previously announced this was coming, sans the date and time information, a few days ago. Whatever this is, it’s being timed to coincide with gamescom. Additionally, Gears for Breakfast has also been making tweets with the hashtag WhereIsHatKid ever since. What could it mean?

Released last year, A Hat in Time was a Kickstarter success that released initially on PC, then came to consoles a few months later. It’s a “collectathon” platformer inspired by the likes of Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. Despite being a little rough around the edges, the game was a critical success, ending up with all-around higher scores than Yookza-Laylee, a similar effort from around the same time that was developed by a team of ex-Rare employees.

It was also a financial success, not only making well over double its initial Kickstarter goal within days, but also reaching over 500,000 sales after its wide release.

[Source: Gears for Breakfast]