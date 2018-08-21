Shikhondo: Soul Eater Release Date Revealed
Publisher Digerati has revealed the North American release date for Shikhondo: Soul Eater , a shoot-em-up created by Korean developer DeerFarm. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 28, 2018.
While the North American release is digital-only, Play-Asia is selling a limited physical edition of the game’s Asian release, which is limited to a worldwide total of 3,000 copies. If you want to snag that, feel free to use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to shave three bucks off your total.
Shikhondo: Soul Eater is about a character charged with defeating various figures from Asian mythology, all of whom from Limbo. Here is the official features list from Digerati:
About
Shikhondo: Soul Eater is a Korean bullet-hell shoot ‘em up set within a beautiful and bizarre world of Asian mythology.
Armies of demons known as yokai have escaped from Limbo. They are spreading like a plague across the land, sowing fear and stealing souls. You must destroy the pestilent invaders and free the captured souls from eternal torment.
Key Features
Five stages of intense bullet-hell action and hypnotic barrage patterns.
Game modes include: Arcade, Hardcore, Boss Rush, and Local Co-op.
Fly close to enemy bullets to fill the Soul Gauge and unleash a super attack for high scores.
Two playable characters, each with their own types of attack.
Online leaderboards for high score glory.
Demonic enemies and bosses inspired by Asian mythology.
Stunning and intricate Oriental artwork.
Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.