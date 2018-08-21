PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Shikhondo: Soul Eater Release Date Revealed

August 21, 2018Written by Lucas White

Publisher Digerati has revealed the North American release date for Shikhondo: Soul Eater , a shoot-em-up created by Korean developer DeerFarm. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 28, 2018.

While the North American release is digital-only, Play-Asia is selling a limited physical edition of the game’s Asian release, which is limited to a worldwide total of 3,000 copies. If you want to snag that, feel free to use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to shave three bucks off your total.

Shikhondo: Soul Eater is about a character charged with defeating various figures from Asian mythology, all of whom from Limbo. Here is the official features list from Digerati:

About

Shikhondo: Soul Eater is a Korean bullet-hell shoot ‘em up set within a beautiful and bizarre world of Asian mythology.

Armies of demons known as yokai have escaped from Limbo. They are spreading like a plague across the land, sowing fear and stealing souls. You must destroy the pestilent invaders and free the captured souls from eternal torment.

Includes Arcade, Hardcore and Local Co-op modes.

Key Features

  • Five stages of intense bullet-hell action and hypnotic barrage patterns.

  • Game modes include: Arcade, Hardcore, Boss Rush, and Local Co-op.

  • Fly close to enemy bullets to fill the Soul Gauge and unleash a super attack for high scores.

  • Two playable characters, each with their own types of attack.

  • Online leaderboards for high score glory.

  • Demonic enemies and bosses inspired by Asian mythology.

  • Stunning and intricate Oriental artwork.

  • Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

     

 

 

