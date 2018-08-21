Shikhondo: Soul Eater Release Date Revealed

Publisher Digerati has revealed the North American release date for Shikhondo: Soul Eater , a shoot-em-up created by Korean developer DeerFarm. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 28, 2018.

While the North American release is digital-only, Play-Asia is selling a limited physical edition of the game’s Asian release, which is limited to a worldwide total of 3,000 copies. If you want to snag that, feel free to use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to shave three bucks off your total.

Shikhondo: Soul Eater is about a character charged with defeating various figures from Asian mythology, all of whom from Limbo. Here is the official features list from Digerati:

About Shikhondo: Soul Eater is a Korean bullet-hell shoot ‘em up set within a beautiful and bizarre world of Asian mythology. Armies of demons known as yokai have escaped from Limbo. They are spreading like a plague across the land, sowing fear and stealing souls. You must destroy the pestilent invaders and free the captured souls from eternal torment. Includes Arcade, Hardcore and Local Co-op modes. Key Features