PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning January 8, 2024

We’re into the second week of the new year. While the list of new PS5 and PS4 games is getting longer, there’s still an absence of AAA titles being released during the week beginning January 8, 2024. The highlight of the week comes in the form of the delayed RTS game War Hospital, with the rest of the list being made up of indies.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of January 8 to 14, 2024.

PS5 Games

Drift Reign (January 9)

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin (January 10)

Top Racer Collection (January 11)

War Hospital (January 11)

Grotto (January 12)

Shinorubi (January 12)

PS4 Games

Drift Reign (January 9)

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin (January 10)

Top Racer Collection (January 11)

Demolish & Build Classic (January 12)

Grotto (January 12)

Shinorubi (January 12)

Six games are coming to PS5 and PS4 this week, although the list for each console is slightly different. The biggest of those is War Hospital, a strategy game that tasks players with running a British World War I field hospital where the lack of supplies and staff could lead to some uncomfortable decisions.

Before that, though, the week begins with a drifting simulator in Midnight Works’ latest game. This is followed by the Yaoi-themed fantasy adventure visual novel Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin, as well as a compilation of three racing games: Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000.

The final trio of games are all released on the same day. Grotto is a “mystical, narrative-focused experience” where the Soothsayer has to use his powers of divination to guide the local valley tribe. In complete contrast, Shinorubi is a bullet hell shoot ’em up in the tradition of Japanese Danmaku games. Completing the list is the PS4-only construction simulator Demolish & Build Classic.