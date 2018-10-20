Souls-Like Battle Royale Game, Egress, Now Releasing on Consoles in Early 2019

Earlier this year, Fazan Games announced that it’ll be releasing its heroes-based PvP arena game, Egress, on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018. In a recent update, the developer revealed that the game will enter early access on Steam on November 8, and the console versions will now release in early 2019.

An official overview is as follows:

Egress – heroes-based PvP arena with focus on melee Souls-like battles. Chose your hero with unique abilities, weapon and playstyle and fight for your team! Explore the multi-level city, capture the points, use stationary cannons, find artifacts and consumables. Features: Lore-filled alternate universe, combining the Victorian era, Lovecraft’s mythology and Electro-punk.

The multi-level City. Explore houses, stores, bars, clinics, sewer tunnels and much more.

Elaborated combat system based on attacks and dodges, ability combinations, as well as strengths and weaknesses of the characters, their roles and equipment.

Collectible artifacts and consumables. Change the parameters of the character, use potions, grenades and block the ways with fire.

Fazan previously said that Egress will undergo a beta but didn’t specify what platforms it’ll be tested on. At the moment, the game’s official website only mentions Steam early access but still gives players a chance to subscribe to take part in the beta test.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out some gameplay.

[Source: Steam]