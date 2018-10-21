Upcoming Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Patch Will Improve Audio and Training Mode

Capcom has announced that it’ll be rolling out an update for Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection on Tuesday, October 23, to make a number of improvements to the game across all platforms.

Patch notes available on Capcom Unity reveal localization fixes, online improvements, audio improvements, and Training Mode fixes. The full list is as follows:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Online Improvements: General Fixes Localization Fixes: Updated Japanese strings

Corrections to Korean Photosensitivity Warning Training Mode Improvements: Multiple fixes have been made to improve dummy behavior. Audio Improvements: Stereo playback improvements for Street Fighter III titles. Museum Updates: Text and asset corrections have been applied. Nintendo Switch: Online Improvements: Improving online capabilities and ability to host lobbies

Friends between the Japanese and international versions can locate one another’s lobbies

General fixes Localization Fixes: Updated Japanese strings

Corrections to Korean Photosensitivity Warning Training Mode Improvements: Multiple fixes have been made to improve dummy behavior. Audio Improvements: Stereo playback improvements for Street Fighter III titles. Museum Updates: Text and asset corrections have been applied.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection released in May 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game’s Japanese version suffered a delay and will now release on October 25.

[Source: Capcom Unity]