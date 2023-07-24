Street Fighter 6 Update Adds Rashid, Improves Others Fighters

Street Fighter 6 has received a chunky update, adding Rashid to the roster while making improvements to other fighters. In order to play Rashid, players must either have the Year 1 Character Pass or the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. The fighter can also be purchased from the Goods Shop or trialed for one hour using a Rental Fighter ticket.

An overview of the update is as follows:

New items in Goods Shop

Playable character Rashid

Rashid Outfit 2

Rashid Color 3 – 10

Avatar gear: Pirate Captain Bundle, Resort-Style Bundle, Breezy Resort-Style Bundle (also available as individual items)

Fighting Ground

Rashid’s story added to Arcade Mode

Easier way to switch between Record and Playback in the Training Mode pause menu

Master League added *Coincides with the beginning of Phase 1 on August 1

Battle Adjustments

Warning regarding replays: Past replays cannot be played back with this new battle update.

CFN > Replay: Replays saved to your Replay List or Local Replays will remain saved, but cannot be played back.

Fighter Profile: Data from earlier versions will not be displayed.

World Tour

Rashid’s Master Missions added

Missions featuring Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium Tournament and Suval’hal Arena. You must complete the main game to access these missions

New comic cutscenes were added to the Gallery under Cutscenes > World Tour

For the full list of battle changes, check out the complete patch notes. For more on Street Fighter 6, read our review.