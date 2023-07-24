Street Fighter 6 Update Adds Rashid, Improves Others Fighters

Street Fighter 6 has received a chunky update, adding Rashid to the roster while making improvements to other fighters. In order to play Rashid, players must either have the Year 1 Character Pass or the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. The fighter can also be purchased from the Goods Shop or trialed for one hour using a Rental Fighter ticket.
Street Fighter 6 July 2023 update overview
An overview of the update is as follows:
New items in Goods Shop
- Playable character Rashid
- Rashid Outfit 2
- Rashid Color 3 – 10
- Avatar gear: Pirate Captain Bundle, Resort-Style Bundle, Breezy Resort-Style Bundle (also available as individual items)
Fighting Ground
- Rashid’s story added to Arcade Mode
- Easier way to switch between Record and Playback in the Training Mode pause menu
- Master League added *Coincides with the beginning of Phase 1 on August 1
Battle Adjustments
- Warning regarding replays: Past replays cannot be played back with this new battle update.
- CFN > Replay: Replays saved to your Replay List or Local Replays will remain saved, but cannot be played back.
- Fighter Profile: Data from earlier versions will not be displayed.
World Tour
- Rashid’s Master Missions added
- Missions featuring Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium Tournament and Suval’hal Arena. You must complete the main game to access these missions
- New comic cutscenes were added to the Gallery under Cutscenes > World Tour
For the full list of battle changes, check out the complete patch notes. For more on Street Fighter 6, read our review.