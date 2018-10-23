Hitman 2’s Latest Cinematic Trailer Reveals All Locations
IO Interactive has released another new look at Hitman 2. This time, the footage features all six of the game’s locations. Miami and Colombia locales were both previously confirmed. Viewers can catch their first sight of Hawke’s Bay, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, and the Isle of Sgàil in the trailer below:
On the studio’s official website, IO Interactive offered more information about each location.
Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand:
Your mission brings you to the moonlit beaches and roaring waves off the coast of Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Enjoy a moonlit stroll and retire for the evening on the deck of a highly secured luxury beach house.
Miami, USA:
Embark on a sun-drenched mission in Miami where you will attend the final hours of the Global Innovation Race – a motorsports event showcasing the very latest in modern car design. Join a crowd of thousands of excited spectators at the biggest racing event of the year.Santa Fortuna, Colombia:
Your mission takes you to the remote village of Santa Fortuna, entrenched deep inside the lush Colombian rainforest. Located at the foot of the infamous Delgado mansion, Santa Fortuna offers the discerning tourist everything from beautiful waterfalls to genuine spirit journeys and the chance to spend time with charming fishermen at the town’s local watering hole.
Mumbai, India:
Nicknamed ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai is a treat for any visiting traveler or agent on a mission. Lose yourself in the crowds of the city’s famous slums or admire Bollywood movie locations from afar; Mumbai will not disappoint with its colorful life and countless hidden secrets.
Whittleton Creek, USA:
Welcome to picture perfect Whittleton Creek, USA–the quintessential American suburb. Experience wide roads flanked by yellowing maple trees, carefully groomed front yards and beautiful houses inhabited by neighborly people enjoying a quiet Saturday.
Isle of Sgàil, North Atlantic:
The Isle of Sgàil in the North Atlantic, is one of the most secretive places in the world…
Himmelstein, a locale featured in the Sniper Assassin Game Mode, also gets a rundown of its own.
Himmelstein, Austria:
With lush gardens and decadent chateaus, Himmelstein is a popular location for the lavish traveler and the perfect location for an event or wedding. [Sniper Assassin Game Mode]
Despite revealing every location featured in Hitman 2, IO is still very much keeping its cards close. What is the mysterious Isle of Sgàil? More importantly, what kind of mission could possibly send Agent 47 along for such a ride? We’ll find out for ourselves in a few week’s time.
[Source: IO Interactive]