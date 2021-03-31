The end of the month marked both the end of the March roadmap and the beginning of the Season of Greed in Hitman 3. As well as the arrival of the March update, the game’s first seasonal event has begun in the form of the Berlin Egg Hunt. The first Season of Sin has introduced the first act of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC. Developer IO Interactive has also confirmed there will be a new Elusive Target arriving soon.

The Berlin Egg Hunt will run until April 12. Club Hölle looks quite different with new decorations, graffiti, and a proliferation of eggs to find and use against targets. Seeing as the event has proven to be very popular amongst the locals, the nightclub is at capacity when Agent 47 arrives and he’ll need to find a way to sneak in. Those who manage to complete the season Escalation event complete with its new targets and complications will unlock the Raver Outfit for use in any location.

Act 1: Greed, the first part of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC, is also available for purchase. Throughout the three-stage Escalation known as The Greed Enumeration, players can collect the greed coins that are strewn throughout a transformed Dubai. Those coins are fed to a golden frog statue to collect rewards that’ll help Agent 47 to complete additional objectives. The catch is those objectives are only revealed once the previous ones have been completed. Any spare coins that players don’t use in the earlier stages of the Escalation are carried over to the next stage where players can feed the frog for more useful rewards. Players have to choose whether to exit the level while the going is good or to risk it all collecting more coins and more rewards. Those who complete the Escalation will get the Rapacious Suit outfit and the Greedy Little Coin and The Devil’s Cane items to use throughout the game.

The Season of Greed will run until May 10 and IO Interactive will be revealing the full program of free live content during the first week of April. They did tease a new Elusive Contract arriving on April 9, where The Collector will make an appearance in Dartmoor. The target will be available for ten days until April 19. The developer also introduced a free Starter Pack to introduce new players into the game. This gives permanent access to the ICA Facility while granting access to Dubai and Hawkes Bay for a limited period of time.

Finally, the March update has re-introduced the Requiem Pack and solved a variety of issues, including several trophies that failed to unlock despite players meeting the requirements. Unfortunately it doesn’t fix issues with challenges from the legacy locations, but these are issues the developer is already aware of and they’re working on fixes for these in the future.

Hitman 3 March Update: Version 3.20 Patch Notes

General Updates

Stability Improvements

We’ve resolved several issues that could cause the game to crash or, in rare cases, cause endless loading.

Requiem

The Requiem Pack is back, and included in the H1 GOTY Access Pass. Any HITMAN 3 owners who have installed the H1 GOTY Access Pass will also have access to the three items included in the Requiem Pack.

Trophies/Achievements

We’ve resolved several issues that could prevent players from unlocking the following trophies; Shortcut Killer, Dune Rider (Dubai), Full House (Dartmoor), Rich Harvest (Mendoza), Future Shock (Chongqing), Pure Poetry (Hantu Port).

Additionally, fixes for the following challenges that are required to unlock some trophies/achievements have also been implemented: Discover Dubai, Discover Mendoza.

Players that have been affected should unlock the relevant trophies/achievements when they launch the game after installing the 3.20 patch. We know some players are also having issues with other trophies/achievements. We’re tracking and working on updates for those.

Trinity Guns

We’ve resolved an issue where a white, floating attachment could be seen on the weapons in the Trinity Pack (pre-order bonus)

Leaderboards

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause players to see erratic leaderboard positions after completing a mission. In some cases, this would show players that they performed worse than the entire leaderboard, i.e 501/500.

Default Disguise

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause 47 to start in a suit, even when a starting location with a forced disguise was selected. This could cause him to be immediately suspicious in some circumstances.

Silenced Guns

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause the sound effects of the Bartoli 12G and the Shashka A33 to not play when they are fired by NPC’s.

Wallpop

We’ve resolved an issue where the ‘Piercing’ perk was not properly displayed on the ICA Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle Covert.

Interaction Font Size

We’ve added more options for the size of interaction prompts, allowing players to choose from font size 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35. Choosing a larger font size may cause text to overlap in crowded instances, where multiple prompts are on the screen.

Visual Fidelity

We’ve resolved several issues across multiple locations that could cause textures to ‘disappear’ at certain angles, where items would appear to be ‘floating’ or where positioning the camera in a certain position could cause Agent 47 to disappear.

Silenced Weapons

We’ve ironed out a few inconsistencies with several silenced weapons. The HKW21 Pale Homemade Silencer, ICA DTI Stealth, ICA Tactical Shotgun Covert, DAK Gold Covert and DAK Black Covert were all missing the ‘suppressor’ tag in their inventory description. Also, the ICA Tactical Shotgun Covert was not being treated as a silenced weapon by NPCs. That’s changed as well now.

Holster Audio

We’ve resolved an issue that was preventing the ‘holster’ sound effect from triggering.

Normal vs Medium

We’ve adjusted the text on some of our ‘graphics settings’ descriptions so that they’re consistent between the game and the launcher. Medium is the new normal.

Version ID

We’ve added an extra line to the settings menu to also display the current version ID of the game. This will help us when troubleshooting issues in development and with players.

Where It’s Due, 3.20

We have updated the HITMAN 3 credits to reflect the work that has been done since we submitted the game for release. We also correct a few errors and included new members of the team.

Location Changes: Dubai, UAE

Drop The Body

We’ve resolved an issue where it was not possible to dump bodies off some ledges of the building in Dubai.

Wait, what water?

We’ve resolved an issue where overflowing the sink in one of the bathrooms in Dubai wouldn’t attract anyone.

Hold Up

We’ve tweaked the setup of the guard at the VIP balcony in Dubai so that he will enforce trespassing rules. Previously, he would allow 47 to trespass all too easily without consequence.

Repetitive Repetition

We identified an issue where Carl Ingram would often repeat a line of dialogue when using the dictaphone, so we’ve resolved the issue where Carl Ingram would often repeat a line of dialogue when using the dictaphone.

Location Changes: Dartmoor, England

Safe Space

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could be spotted by guards that were outside, when he was inside the greenhouse in Dartmoor.

Body Container

We’ve resolved an issue with some containers in Dartmoor where a prompt on the side of the container would allow 47 to ‘dump’ the body. He wasn’t supposed to be allowed to do it though, so the body would be launched into the air. We’ve removed the prompt.

Location Changes: Berlin, Germany

Inaccurate Weaponry

We’ve resolved an issue where the description of the weapons carried by targets in Berlin was not accurate.

UI_CONTRACT_FOX

We’ve resolved an issue where debug text would appear as an objective after performing specific actions in Berlin.

Unidentified Target

We’ve resolved an issue that could prevent a target from being displayed in Instinct and their details being added to the Intel menu.

Location Changes: Chongqing, China

This was the Silenced Version

We’d like to award Reddit user u/StealthyBastard94 the prize for ‘Most Entertaining HITMAN 3 Bug Report’ for March. Here’s how they won this prestigious and unique award. We’ve now changed the description so that it no longer says that the gun is silenced.

Chongqing Shortcuts

We’ve resolved an issue where unlocking a shortcut in Chongqing could prevent players from unlocking the associated challenges with all shortcuts.

Chongqing Controller

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause inconsistencies in the ‘Controller’ Mission Story.

Cover Up

We’ve removed a piece of cover in Chongqing that was floating.

The Phoenix Discourse

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could ‘hack’ a laptop in Chongqing despite not having the proper clearance. We know that’s the whole point of hacking, but it makes sense if you play the game.

Location Changes: Mendoza, Argentina

Security Door

We’ve resolved an issue in Mendoza where an erroneous objective would appear in the menu after interacting with the security door terminal.

Mendoza Contracts

We’ve fixed an issue where Contracts created on Mendoza would sometimes fail to load, depending on when they were created.

Grape Box

We’ve (apparently) resolved an issue that could cause 47 to get stuck inside a grape box in Mendoza.

(Editor’s Note: Sometimes I wonder if our developers just make up some of these ‘fixes’ to see if they can get them in the patch notes…)

Security Consistency

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause some inconsistencies with the locations of the Head of Security and the Sommelier in Mendoza.

Grape Pressure

We’ve resolved an issue where some bodies could not be contained within the grape presser.

Location Changes: Carpathian Mountains, Romania

Mountain Range

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause lighting issues in the environment, including the water.

Legacy Location Changes: HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2

Patient Zero

We’ve resolved an issue that was preventing the ‘Play Next’ option from displaying after completing one of the first three missions in the Patient Zero campaign.

Hidden Pigeon

We’ve resolved an issue that made it very difficult to locate a specific pigeon in the Himmelstein Sniper Assassin map. We’ll quote the internal bug report resolution: “tweaked tree to unhide pigeon.”

Beach Rest

We’ve resolved an issue where one particular guard on the beach wouldn’t react to an exploding truck. Lazy.

Miami Zoom

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause visual issues when zooming with a sniper rifle in Miami.

Stick Man

We’ve resolved an issue in Santa Fortuna where some trees were lacking collision properties and 47 could walk (or jog) right through them.

Yoga Guard

We’ve resolved an issue where one specific guard in Mumbai would hold his weapon above his head, with twisted arms.

Elite Guard

We’ve resolved an issue that was causing clipping on the hood of the Elite Guard outfit in Isle of Sgail

Bank Mirrors

We’ve resolved an issue that made it impossible to shoot through the mirror between the conference room and the CEO’s Private Room in New York (The Bank)

Virtual Reality (PS VR)

VR Crash Fixes

We’ve improved stability to resolving several issues that could cause the game to crash when playing in VR.

Hokkaido OOW

We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 would consistently fall off the map when vaulting the railing on Dexter’s balcony when playing in VR.

Flicker Issues

We’ve tweaked a few things to reduce the flickering that could occur on some of the rooftops in Berlin and some plants and hedges in Dartmoor when playing in VR.

Measure Up

We’ve tweaked the measuring tape item so that it looks better in 47’s hands when playing in VR.

[Source: IO Interactive]