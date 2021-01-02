IO Interactive recently offered Game Informer an exclusive look at Hitman 3‘s opening Dubai mission. The video below contains nearly five minutes of gameplay.

Hitman 3 will conclude the trilogy that began in 2016. It’ll also be the last Hitman game that we’ll see from IO Interactive for a while. Having parted ways with publisher Square Enix, the developer is moving on to a 007 game.

As excited as IO Interactive is to develop a new project, game director Mattias Engström told Game Informer that the end of the trilogy will be bittersweet for the studio. “I think I’m going to cry when it’s done. It’s been a ride and a joy to work on this for this long,” he said.

“I think for me, the nostalgia is not so much about the game being done, because it will live and it will be live and people will play it,” added executive producer Forest Swartout Large. “It’s more about the privilege of getting to make the third iteration with this group of extremely talented, really excellent people who just care so much about their jobs. I don’t know if it will ever get better than this.”

That said, CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak doesn’t want IO Interactive to simply be known as “The Hitman studio” because “there are going to be more children in the future” including 007. “People should think about IO Interactive as IO Interactive first, creators of different IPs and a place of creativity where Hitman is definitely one of our children,” Abrak continued.

Hitman 3 will release on January 20th.

[Source: Game Informer]