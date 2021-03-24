IO Interactive has announced a new premium DLC expansion for Hitman 3. Seven Deadly Sins will be released in seven parts, all of which will challenge Agent 47 to resist a different sin. Alognside the premium DLC will be ongoing free content in short seasons referred to as “Seasons of Sin.” The first part, Act 1: Greed, will be released on March 30.

Each part will include a “visually distinct” contract as well as specific sin-themed items and outfits that can be used in any missions once unlocked. Greed will take players back to Dubai, a location now overflowing in gold coins. Here players can find a new Escalation called The Greed Enumeration where they’ll be able to carry items between the three stages. Those who complete the Escalation will unlock the Rapacious Suit, while there will also be the Greedy Little Coin and The Devil’s Cane to use. You can get a sneak peek at the DLC in the trailer for Act 1: Greed, along with commentary from a rather demonic sounding Diana Burnwood.

Greed will be followed by Pride, Sloth, Lust, Gluttony, Wrath, and finally Envy. Each act will be available for purchase separately for $4.99. Alternatively, players can purchase the Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99, which will give players to all of the acts as they’re released.

The first part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection arrives on the same day as the Berlin Egg Hunt and the March monthly update. The developer has confirmed that the free live content will continue to appear, only now the schedules will no longer be referred to as roadmaps. Instead, this content will be part of a Season of Sin that will last between 4-6 weeks and will include Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets. The full list of content to come with the Season of Greed will be revealed during the first week of April. We can also expect to hear more about the next Season, Pride, as we approach May.

[Source: IO Interactive]