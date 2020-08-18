In Hitman 2, developer IO Interactive introduced a brand-new online mode for the stealth experience, Ghost Mode. It essentially pitted two players against one another in a race to assassinate the same target. The ultimate goal was to perform the task cleaner and faster than the opposing assassin. Unfortunately, Ghost Mode is not making a comeback in next year’s Hitman 3. Additionally, IO Interactive plans to shut down the mode’s servers in Hitman 2 on Monday, August 31st.

The studio shared the news in a rundown about modes that will feature in the franchise’s forthcoming new entry. According to the post, the decision to ditch Ghost Mode wasn’t easy. Fans can expect it to inform IO’s future multiplayer-related endeavors, though there’s nothing to suggest such endeavors will involve Agent 47’s adventures.

Thankfully, the Phantom Suit that players earn exclusively in Ghost Mode isn’t going anywhere. Players will instead be able to unlock the attire in Hitman 3’s base game.

Other modes are set to return, though. These include Contracts Mode, Elusive Targets, and Escalation. Each of the modes, barring Elusive Targets, will function as they have in the past. IO intends to unveil the changes to Elusive Targets at a later date.

Sniper Assassin is also returning to the franchise. This particular experience was originally available as a preorder bonus for Hitman 2, before IO folded its map into the core game. In Sniper Assassin, players sit opposite a mansion, sniper rifle in-hand. The objective is to eliminate targets within a certain period of time. IO Interactive’s blog post details the following about the mode’s future:

In Hitman 3, Sniper Assassin can be played in existing maps as a single-player experience only. We are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in Hitman 2 before the launch of Hitman 3 and we’ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode’s multiplayer trophies in the coming months.

Hitman 3 comes to the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in January 2021.

