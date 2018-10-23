Sir Daniel Voice Actor Teases Return for MediEvil PS4 Remaster

We’ve heard barely a peep since the MediEvil 4K remaster was first announced at PSX 2017. However, we may be slowly learning more information. Jay Gunn, aka Jason Wilson, helped create the original PlayStation classic and was actually the voice of Sir Daniel Fortesque, MediEvil’s protagonist. A recent tweet suggests he will be back for the upcoming remaster.

Check out the tweet here:

The things that I do to prepare for some jobs. pic.twitter.com/380FICmMj2 — Jay Gunn (@GunnComics) October 23, 2018

As you can tell, Wilson is wearing a bucket on his head. When voicing the character in the original game, he recorded his lines through his teeth, while his head was in a, you guessed it, bucket. While Sir Dan did make an appearance in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, he wasn’t voiced by Wilson. The tweet suggests he is bringing the bucket back to re-record dialogue (and possibly some new dialogue) for the remaster.

Of course, we know literally nothing about the remaster other than the fact it exists, so everything is up in the air. However, we should be learning more about the MediEvil remaster very soon. Shawn Layden recently went on the PlayStation Blogcast and revealed details should be rising from the grave in the coming weeks.

[Source: Twitter]