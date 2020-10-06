Just in time for Halloween, five games of the spooky variety are joining PlayStation Now’s line-up for the month of October. PS4 exclusives Days Gone and MediEvil headline the new additions, alongside Friday the 13th: The Game. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and Double Fine’s Rad are adding nightmare fuel to the line-up, too. All five of these titles are available on PS Now starting today.

Days Gone originally hit PS4 in early 2019, dropping players into a post-apocalyptic version of America’s Pacific Northwest. Deacon St. John serves as the protagonist, a former biker who scours the Freaker-infested open-world in search of answers about a past he thought he already understood. Players can scavenge the Pacific Northwest from now until Days Gone leaves the service on January 5, 2021.

Sony resurrected MediEvil via remake last October, giving the bumbling Sir Daniel Fortesque a new lease on life. The PlayStation classic follows Sir Dan out of his crypt and across a landscape haunted by reanimated corpses. Sir Dan’s goal is simple in theory–he must defeat the evil sorcerer Zarok and truly live up to his name as an honorable hero.

Friday the 13th: The Game brings a different kind of fear factor to the line-up. An asymmetrical multiplayer game, Friday the 13th pits up to eight counselors against a player-controlled Jason Voorhees on a map that recreates the iconic Camp Crystal Lake. While the camp counselors have plenty of tools at their disposal, as well as a means of escape, overtaking the horrific figure is never a simple task.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is a 2.5D puzzle platformer that takes place in a gorgeously crafted fantasy world. Players assume the role of three different heroes–Amadeus the Wizard, the knight Pontius, and the thief Zoya. All are integral to finding the titular Prince, since his nightmares are tearing the world asunder courtesy of the monsters slipping into reality.

Double Fine released Rad last summer to generally positive reviews. The roguelike centers on a world where the apocalypse has wreaked havoc on two separate occasions. A teenager seems to be the only hope at saving the world once and for all. Thus, Rad drops players into Fallow, a radioactive wasteland that’s constantly changing and overrun with horrid creatures.

