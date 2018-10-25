PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Get Even More PlayStation Hits PS4 Games in November

October 25, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

playstation 4 hits

Some of this generation’s most noteworthy games are going to get a hefty—and permanent—discount! A new wave of PlayStation 4 games will be joining the PlayStation Hits lineup on November 2, 2018, just in time for the holidays. The games range from some of Sony’s highest-profile exclusives to some notable third party releases.

If you are unaware, PlayStation Hits are this generation’s incarnation of Sony’s famous “Greatest Hits” label. It offers a late-generation discount on some of the PlayStation 4’s most prominent titles. They are easily identifiable by their red packaging and are available digitally and physically for $19.99. If you’ve missed out on some of these titles, or you’ve gotten a late start to the PS4, it’s the perfect time to try out some awesome games!

Here is the full list of games joining the lineup this November. (Note: this list is for North America):

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • Dying Light: The Following
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
  • Earth Defense Forth 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • LEGO Marvel Superheroes
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Need for Speed
  • Need for Speed Rivals
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • UFC 2
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Until Dawn

These games join an already-impressive lineup that includes some of PlayStation’s heaviest-hitters, like BloodborneUncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us.

Will you be picking any of these games up? If so, which ones? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Tags: , , , , ,
Get a Better Look at Yakuza 4 Remaster With a Trailer and New Screenshots
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Celebrates Halloween With Free DLC
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.