Focus Home Reports Record Revenue as Vampyr Continues to Enjoy ‘Tremendous Success’

Dontnod Entertainment’s Vampyr received mixed reviews from critics but the game has been a hit among players. In its latest financial report for the first half of fiscal 2019, publisher Focus Home Interactive reported a record revenue of €44.3 million, thanks in part to Vampyr‘s “tremendous success.”

Following a successful launch that saw the game top charts in several countries, Vampyr‘s sales remained strong throughout the second quarter. Focus Home’s back catalog of games, including MudRunner and The Surge, also performed well.

The report reveals that Focus Home will “continue to maximize the potential of the Vampyr licence” in Q3. As part of the plan, the game will also be released on Nintendo Switch.

Off-roading sim MudRunner has become a million-seller since its release in October 2017. The game saw an increase in sales following the release of its latest expansion, American Wilds.

In terms of upcoming releases, Focus Home will be publishing Cyanide-developed Call of Cthulhu on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The horror game, which recently went gold, will release on October 30, 2018.

Last but not least, Insurgency: Sandstorm is already off to a good start on PC with strong preorders. Console versions of the game are scheduled for release in the first half of 2019.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]