Christie Officially Revealed in New Dead or Alive 6 Trailer

Following a surprise reveal at Paris Games Week 2018, we finally have a look at the return of fan-favorite Christie. Her announcement trailer was officially released, allowing fans to see the femme fatale in action.

Check out the Dead or Alive 6 trailer here:

Christie was originally announced at Paris Games Week 2018, although her reveal trailer wasn’t released at the time. As you can see from the video, Christie packs as much of a punch as usual.

First revealed in June 2018, Dead or Alive 6 features a mix of fan-favorite fighters. Christie joins characters like Ayane, Bass, and Hitomi. So far, there’s only one confirmed new character, the New York born-and-raised Diego, although we may see more combatants make their debut down the line.

You may notice that Christie looks a bit different this time around. As part of a dedicated effort to tone down their female characters, Christie is sporting a noticeably more conservative outfit. While her outfit may not be as scandalous, her skillset will certainly have people talking.

Dead or Alive 6 releases on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited to see Christie enter the ring again? Are there any other characters you want to see return? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]