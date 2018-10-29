Digital Game Sales Are Up, Destiny 2 Tops the Charts for September 2018

Digital spending for video games is on the rise. In September 2018, players spent $1.24 billion on digital console games, which marks a 35% from the $912 million spent during the same month last year. Leading the charge was Destiny 2, taking the top spot thanks to the release of Forsaken, a massive expansion that gave the title a new shot of energy. More than 60% of Destiny 2’s active monthly users purchased the Forsaken expansion. Other massive AAA games also hit the charts, including the PS4-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, two separate FIFA games, Fortnite, and last year’s Call of Duty: WWII. Of course, it wouldn’t be a list of chart-toppers without an appearance from the undying Grand Theft Auto V.

Top Grossing Digital Console Titles Worldwide – September 2018

Destiny 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man FIFA 19 Fortnite: Battle Royale NBA 2k19 FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Shadow of the Tomb Raider Grand Theft Auto V PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

The numbers from SuperData likely include in-game spending as well as game sales, evidenced by the appearance of Fortnite: Battle Royale on the list. As noted last month, SuperData reiterates that Marvel’s Spider-Man is Sony’s biggest launch so far, with 2.17 million digital units sold (excluding any digital codes that were packaged with console bundles). The NPD Group also noted last week that Spider-Man broke multiple records.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider cracked into the top ten, while Grand Theft Auto V and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds rounded out the list. It’s interesting to note that half of the top-grossing digital console titles were not driven directly by new releases in September.

On the sports side of things, FIFA 19 had the best digital launch in the franchise’s history, and FIFA 18 also stayed in the top ten. NBA 2K19 grew, also setting a record for the franchise, but growth slowed compared with growth in previous years.

[Source: SuperData]