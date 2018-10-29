Maid of Sker Screams to PlayStation 4 in 2019

Wales Interactive, a Welsh developer and publisher perhaps best known for movie-based horror title Don’t Knock Twice, has announced a new title. Currently set for Q3 2019, Maid of Sker is a first-person horror adventure based on Welsh folklore.

Maid of Sker is a survival horror that does not involve weapons, has multiple story paths, and it has 3D sound as a core feature. One of the primary survival mechanics seems to be holding your breath, which appears to come with its own risks.

Here are the official key features, per the game’s official website: