PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 31, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- The Callisto Protocol (PS4/PS5)
- Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5)
- Weird West (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alan Wake 2
- Alive Paint
- Animal Kart Racer 2
- Arcade Archives BURNING FORCE
- DESOLATIUM
- DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp
- DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue
- Finis
- The Foglands
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Galactic Invasion
- GAZZLERS
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Ghostrunner 2
- Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream
- Halloween Bubble Shooter
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Hero Survival
- Highlaundry Overwashed – Play with your friends!
- Horror Gallery
- Horror Pinball Bundle
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator
- House Of 1000 Doors: Evil Inside Collector’s Edition
- Journey to Foundation
- Jusant
- Little Goody Two Shoes
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates
- Mail Time
- Mars Base
- Memorrha
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1
- Mineko’s Night Market
- Mr. Supershot
- Murder Is Game Over
- NFL PRO ERA II
- Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory
- A Perfect Day
- Postal: Brain Damaged
- Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024
- Quantum Error
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Scorn
- Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty
- Stray Souls
- Swapshot
- Tennis Pro Tournaments
- Tommy is my hero! PS4 & PS5
- Trepang2
- UFC® 5
- Umfend
- WORLD OF HORROR
- XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2