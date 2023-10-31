PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 31, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alan Wake 2

Alive Paint

Animal Kart Racer 2

Arcade Archives BURNING FORCE

DESOLATIUM

DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue

Finis

The Foglands

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

Galactic Invasion

GAZZLERS

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghostrunner 2

Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream

Halloween Bubble Shooter

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Hero Survival

Highlaundry Overwashed – Play with your friends!

Horror Gallery

Horror Pinball Bundle

Horror Tale 2: Samantha

Hotel: A Resort Simulator

House Of 1000 Doors: Evil Inside Collector’s Edition

Journey to Foundation

Jusant

Little Goody Two Shoes

Lords of the Fallen

Lord Winklebottom Investigates

Mail Time

Mars Base

Memorrha

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1

Mineko’s Night Market

Mr. Supershot

Murder Is Game Over

NFL PRO ERA II

Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory

A Perfect Day

Postal: Brain Damaged

Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024

Quantum Error

RoboCop: Rogue City

Scorn

Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty

Stray Souls

Swapshot

Tennis Pro Tournaments

Tommy is my hero! PS4 & PS5

Trepang2

UFC® 5

Umfend

WORLD OF HORROR

XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2

