It’s Time for Humble THQ Nordic PlayStation Bundle Part Two

In 2017, THQ Nordic and Humble Bundle teamed up for the aptly-titled Humble THQ Nordic PlayStation Bundle. It featured several THQ Nordic titles, such as Darksiders and Darksiders II (both the PS3 and PS4 versions, oddly enough), Red Faction, and Destroy All Humans! to name a few. Today, a sequel of sorts to that bundle has gone live, with some overlapping titles, but mostly with games that weren’t included last time.

This time around, for the Humble THQ Nordic PlayStation Bundle 2, all games are for the PlayStation 4. For the basic, $1 or more tier, customers will receive both Lock’s Quest and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut. The “pay more than the average” tier, which currently sits at just over $12, includes This is the Police, The Dwarves, Red Faction II, Black Mirror, and Destroy All Humans! 2. Finally, the $15 tier includes Titan Quest, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Sine Mora EX, and Battle Chasers: Nightwar.

If you can’t spare any money right now, you can drop your email for some free content for Neverwinter. You’ll get the Intern Starter Pack, which includes a Ensorcelled Mulhorand Weapon, a Bag of Holding, and a Stone of Health.

The featured charity for the bundle is Flüchtlingsprojekt Ute Bock, an Austrian nonprofit that aims to assist refugees by providing shelter, food, and education (which includes German, English, Math, and IT classes). Of course, when you purchase a Humble Bundle, you can opt to pick a different charity instead.

[Source: Humble Bundle]