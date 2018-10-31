Bubsy: Paws on Fire Will Put an Auto-Running Spin on the Franchise

Bubsy is back again. Almost a year after the 2017 release of Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back comes the announcement of Bubsy: Paws on Fire for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will arrive in the first quarter of 2019.

Bubsy: Paws on Fire will be an auto-runner featuring over 100 levels. The game will be published by Accolade but developed by Choice Provisions, the team behind hits like Runner 3. You can get your first peek at it in the video below.

In keeping with the “we know you don’t like Bubsy” marketing tone that we saw last year, Choice Provisions tweeted out the announcement trailer by declaring it “the triumphant return of nobody’s favorite mascot.” At the same time, the team seems determined to change the narrative.

In a recent blog post, the team stated:

After some productive meetings and even more productive face scratches we agreed to work with Bubsy on creating an auto-runner worthy of his stature. And when that was done we scrapped it and made a good game instead.

Below is the list of features:

Four playable characters, each with their own unique mechanics! Fly and shoot your way through the air as The Woolie, take it underground with Arnold’s bonus levels, or run your way to victory with Bubsy and Virgil Reality!

An all-new story featuring the unlikely alliance between Bubsy and his archrivals, The Woolies!

Over 100 levels set across three different worlds!

Three boss battles!

A unique combo system and set of leaderboards for every character!

A shop with costumes and cosmetics, all of which players can unlock just by playing the game. There are no in-game purchases!

Unique character dialog for every level!

A variety of collectible types, ensuring maximum replayability!

The return of Oinker, Terri, Terry, and many other characters from previous Bubsy incarnations! We’ve even included Virgil Reality from the Bubsy pilot–we dug deep!

[Source: Choice Provision Blog]