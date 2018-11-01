Funko Adds More Crash Bandicoot Pops to Its Ever-Expanding Collection

Funko can’t stop, and it won’t stop. The collectible giant just announced some more iconic Crash Bandicoot characters are joining its Funko Pop lineup. Aku Aku and Coco Bandicoot join the already-released Dr. Cortex and Crash, who is also getting a scuba gear variant. In addition, GameStop will be getting an exclusive Fake Crash (aka Trash Bandicoot) figure.

While Fake Crash is exclusive, the other three should be widely available. The figures release sometime in November 2018.

Considering the recent fanfare around Crash Bandicoot, it’s a bit surprising that so few Pops are being put out. However, Funko is known to release collections in waves, so we could maybe see, say, an Uka Uka Pop in the future.

Crash Bandicoot is only the latest game series to get the Funko Pop treatment. The ever-popular Fortnite recently had a line of Pops based on its various in-game costumes. Some even spoil the games they’re based on, as seen by the Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel vs. Campcom: Infinite Pops.

Crash Bandicoot had a resurgence of sorts with the release of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in 2017. It will also be bundled with the upcoming Spyro Reignited Trilogy on November 13, 2018, thanks to a retail leak.

Will you be planning on buying any of these Crash Bandicoot Funko Pops? Let us know!

[Source: Funko]