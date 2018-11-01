Watch Spyro Breathe Ice in Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s Frozen Altars

After months of gameplay footage and trailer releases, everyone’s favorite dragon returns in November 2018. Yet, the thrill of seeing him in action has yet to subside. Toys For Bob and Activision know it, too, as another look at Spyro Reignited Trilogy has hit the web. This time, the focus centers on the Frozen Altars realm, which debuted in Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Watch Spyro spew ice crystals and battle evil snowmen in the gameplay clip below:

There’s plenty to look forward to in the Frozen Altars realm. For one, enemies such as rhynocs, snowmen, and woolly mammoths appear. Not to mention the Colossus Yeti, who has quite a storied history in the Spyro series. Perhaps the Frozen Altars’ most exciting element is Spyro’s ability to breathe ice. For some reason, encasing enemies in blocks of ice feels far more gratifying than melting them with the dragon’s fire breath.

This brief bit of Year of the Dragon-related content comes on the heels of lengthy gameplay footage from the Dino Mines. Like the Frozen Altars, the Dino Mines realm first appeared in Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Its dinosaur-filled Wild West setting is in stark contrast to the Frozen Altars’ snowy climate.

The purple dragon will make his triumphant return when Spyro Reignited Trilogy launches on November 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.