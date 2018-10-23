Spyro Is All Fired Up in Spyro Reignited Trilogy Launch Trailer

Spyro’s long-awaited return is mere weeks away, and Activision has already kicked the hype machine to high gear. A Spyro Reignited Trilogy launch trailer has hit the web, reminding us all why we fell for the purple dragon two decades ago.

Check out the launch trailer below:

As with any launch trailer, stunning visuals and gameplay take the lead. The trailer touts that this version of Spyro is “all scaled up,” courtesy of modernized graphics. It’s true, Spyro: The Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon have never looked better. With regard to gameplay, we bet these three classics have never played better, either.

Yet, the particularly striking thing is the collection’s existing at all. Spyro is actually back. His return will remain hard to believe until the Trilogy’s launch, but this trailer acts as a fine first taste of what’s to come.

Activision has provided the following overview of what to expect from the Spyro Reignited Trilogy:

Spyro’s back and he’s all scaled up! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.