Here’s When the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Is Heading to Japan

Earlier this year, Capcom announced Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC. A western release was even confirmed pretty quickly, all with an early 2019 release window. Now, Capcom has announced the release date for Japan and is hinting the western release date is on its way soon as well.

In Japan, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is set to drop on February 21, 2019 for consoles, but the PC version still has a spring 2019 release window. Meanwhile, the official Ace Attorney English Twitter account has the following message for the fans:

We’ll have new information to share on the western release date of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PS4, XB1, Switch, and PC soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/efFayQcSSP — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) November 7, 2018

Japanese fans (and importers of course) will also be able to pick up a physical version of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on either the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. Here are all the details on what each version includes and how much they cost, per Gematsu:

Physical Standard Edition (3,300 yen) A copy of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PlayStation 4 or Switch Digital Standard Edition (3,056 yen on PS4, Switch, and PC, 3,080 yen on Xbox One) A copy of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC Collector’s Edition (4,500 yen) A copy of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PlayStation 4 or Switch

“Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Memorial Selection” soundtrack CD (24 tracks)

e-Capcom-exclusive purchase bonus: Steel Samurai card Complete Edition (9,800 yen) A copy of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PlayStation 4 or Switch

“Ace Attorney Memorial Selection” soundtrack CD (24 tracks)

Drama CD “The Saiban Show” special courtroom DVD

Mini canvas art

Acrylic Blue Badger construction kit

e-Capcom-exclusive purchase bonus: Steel Samurai card (set of three)

[Source: Gematsu]