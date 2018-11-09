The RIDE 3 Tracklist is Here

Milestone’s RIDE 3 is just weeks away, set for a November 30, 2018 release date on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC. Ahead of release, Milestone has revealed the full tracklist for the game, along with the different track categories.

There are six different categories, which are detailed below:

GP – cutting edge speed on iconic circuit such as Autodromo Nazionale Di Monza, Donington Park Circuit, Circuit De Nevers Magny-Cours, Nürburgring and many others. COUNTRY – to race immersed in some of the most beautiful panoramas all over the world, on the most favorite bikers’ roads such as Garda Lake and Tenerife. CITY CIRCUIT – one of the hardest challenges, a night race on the streets of Macau. SUPERMOTARD – to drift properly you need to race on tracks that allow to make the most from that type of bike, such as Autodromo di Franciacorta e Pista South Milano – Ottobiano, where you can race off-road as well, and Castelletto Circuit. ROAD RACING – city streets on some occasions become circuits for high speed race bikes, such as Ulster GP, Southern 100, Imatra and many others. DRAG RACE – high horsepower, a long straight road and one goal, to be the fastest. Have you ever heard about Route 66 or Salt Flats?

And, of course, here is the full tracklist, which comprises 30 different tracks, all of which have been built in RIDE 3 using aerial photogrammetry and drone-scanning: