Bungie Isn’t Disappointed With Destiny 2: Forsaken, Says Director Luke Smith

In a recent earnings call, Activision Blizzard revealed that Destiny 2: Forsaken didn’t perform according to the company’s expectations. While the expansion’s sales may be disappointing for investors and company management, developer Bungie seems quite content with its work.

Over the weekend, Destiny 2 Director Luke Smith took to Twitter to clarify that the studio isn’t disappointed with Forsaken (neither is Chandler), and that it plans to focus on the game’s core player base going forward.

We are not disappointed with Forsaken. We set out to build a game that Destiny players would love, and at Bungie, we love it too. Building Destiny for players who love it is and will remain our focus going forward. — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) November 10, 2018

Responding to a fan who said that he was enjoying Forsaken, Smith added that he and his friends feel the same, and that it’s “good to be home.”

Despite not meeting Activision’s commercial expectations, Forsaken saw strong engagement among current players, which boosted Activision’s monthly active users to 46 million in Q3, 2018.

“There’s still work to do to fully reengage the core Destiny fan base,” the company acknowledged.

