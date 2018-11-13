Bethesda Will Eventually Bring Character Respecing and Faction-Based PvP to Fallout 76

With a supposed 150 hours worth of side content featured at launch, Fallout 76 should offer a meaty experience right out of the box. Bethesda’s plan to support the title for an indefinite amount of time means it will have plenty of room to grow. Yet, fans know little of what to expect from Fallout 76’s post-launch updates. Now, with the release date fast-approaching, Bethesda has revealed taste of what Fallout 76 will look like after future updates.

In a letter celebrating the game’s imminent release, Bethesda teased the updates that are presently in the works. “We have an incredible list of updates we’ve begun work on—from C.A.M.P. building improvements, new quests and events, new Vaults opening, character respecing, a faction-based PvP system, and much more.”

We don’t know when this content will begin rolling out. Because this kind of release is breaking new ground for Bethesda Game Studios and its Fallout series, there’s no precedent. Still, knowing that plans for Fallout 76’s future are already underway and Bethesda seems comfortable with discussing them sends a promising message.

Those looking to capitalize on all the game has to offer by obtaining the Platinum Trophy are in for a treat as well. Fallout 76’s trophy list has just gone live, featuring 51 trophies total.

Fallout 76 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.

[Source: Bethesda]