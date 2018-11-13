See What You’re in for With the Fallout 76 Trophy List

Fallout 76 comes out on November 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Prepare yourself by preloading the game and taking a look at the trophy list below. There are fifty-one trophies in total. You can earn one platinum trophy, one gold trophy, fifteen silver trophies, and thirty-four bronze trophies.

All of you trophy hunters have quite the grind ahead of you, with several Fallout 76 trophies related to your level, perk cards, and overall repetition of tasks.

Platinum Trophy: Collect all other 50 Trophies for this Trophy

Reclamation Day!: Leave Vault 76 (Bronze)

First Contact: Complete”First Contact” (Bronze)

Final Departure: Complete “Final Departure” (Bronze)

Second Helpings: Complete “Second Helpings” (Bronze)

Into the Fire: Complete “Into the Fire” (Silver)

Recruitment Blues: Complete “Recruitment Blues” (Bronze)

Heart of the Enemy: Complete “Heart of the Enemy” (Silver)

Key to the Past: Complete “Key to the Past” (Silver)

Coming to Fruition: Complete “Coming to Fruition” (Bronze)

Bunker Buster: Complete “Bunker Buster” (Bronze)

One of Us: Complete “One of Us” (Bronze)

Officer on Deck: Complete “Officer on Deck” (Silver)

Happy C.A.M.P.er: Build a C.A.M.P. (Bronze)

We Must Rebuild: Build 20 C.A.M.P. Items (Bronze)

Appalachian HOA: Build 100 C.A.M.P. Items (Silver)

Mistress of Mystery: Complete “Mistress of Mystery” (Silver)

Personal Matters: Complete “Personal Matters” (Bronze)

Queen of the Hunt: Complete “Queen of the Hunt” (Bronze)

Monster Mash: Win the “Monster Mash” Event (Bronze)

Scorched Earth: Win the “Scorched Earth” Event (Silver)

Breach and Clear: Win the “Breach and Clear” Event (Bronze)

Never Go it Alone!: Join 20 Teams (Bronze)

Second Skin: Craft 5 Pieces of Armor (Bronze)

A Fighting Chance: Craft a Weapon (Bronze)

Fallout Forever: Reach Level 100 (Silver)

LITerally: Read 20 Magazines (Bronze)

Ground Zero: Be at Ground Zero of a Nuclear Blast (Silver)

Perked Up: Fully Rank Up one Perk (Bronze)

Gimme Gimme!: Pick 50 Locks (Silver)

Code Cruncher: Hack 50 Terminals (Silver)

Monet of Murder: Mod 50 Weapons (Silver)

Tested Mettle: Complete 5 Challenges (Bronze)

A Real Challenger: Complete 20 Challenges (Bronze)

Field Medic: Revive 20 Fallen Players (Bronze)

Moneybags: Possess 10,000 Caps (Bronze)

Retro Now: Play a Holotape Game (Bronze)

Giant Slayer: Kill 5 Giant Creatures (Bronze)

Pioneer Scout: Discover 100 Locations (Silver)

Bounty Hunter: Kill a Wanted Player (Bronze)

Kill or Be Killed: Kill Another Player (Bronze)

Good Grief!: Kill 20 Players (Bronze)

Pest Control: Kill 300 Creatures (Bronze)

Junker Funk: Gather 200 Pieces of Junk (Bronze)

Photo Bomber: Take 20 Photos (Bronze)

Ain’t He the Cutest?: Collect a Bobblehead (Bronze)

Shwag: Collect 10 Bobbleheads (Silver)

Wild West Virginian: Reach Level 10 (Bronze)

Appalachian Trailblazer: Reach Level 25 (Bronze)

American Hero: Reach Level 50 (Silver)

I Am Become Death: Complete “I Am Become Death” (Gold)

[Source: True Trophies]