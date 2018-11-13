You Won’t Earn Fallout 76 Trophies From Your B.E.T.A. Progress

Evidenced by Fallout 76’s list of trophies, trophy hunters have quite a grind ahead of them to earn the Platinum. For players that spent an extensive amount of time in the B.E.T.A., the overall grind may not seem too troublesome, as game progress will carry over into the full game. However, there’s a previously unmentioned caveat concerning trophies. If you did something in B.E.T.A. that would unlock a trophy in the full game, the trophy will not pop on launch day.

Bethesda’s Senior VP of Global Marketing and Communications, Pete Hines, addressed trophy progress when responding to a fan question on Twitter.

achievements and trophies won’t work retroactively. so if your character did something that unlocks an achievement, you’d have to do it again or create another character and do it if you want that achievement. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) November 12, 2018

The replies to Hines’ explanatory tweet are a mixed bag. Some are lamenting that this wasn’t made clearer earlier. Meanwhile, others seem unbothered, claiming they merely explored Fallout 76 during B.E.T.A. sessions, in case unforeseen issues impeded the transfer of game progress.

This news shouldn’t discourage fans from chasing the Platinum. Fallout 76, like many of Bethesda’s other Fallout titles, encourages players to experience the game with more than one character build. For those interested in earning the Platinum trophy, a second playthrough to clean up trophies that should’ve already been earned may not be much of an issue.

Fallout 76 will launch on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.

[Source: Pete Hines on Twitter]