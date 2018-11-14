Customization is About to Get Even Better in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sometimes in RPGs that have a heavy emphasis on loot, it’s tough to balance looking good with being strong. Oftentimes that results in your character looking like they tripped and fell into an armory on the quest to becoming a powerful warrior. Generally this is where things like dye consumables come in, but a recent fad is the ability to save designs from obsolete equipment and apply them to your better stuff. Today Ubisoft announced such a system is coming to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey this week.

Ubisoft calls it Transmog, or the Visual Customization System. In the inventory menu, you’ll be able to change the visual properties of your gear and weapons without losing stats, and swapping doesn’t charge anything either. According to a blog post from Ubisoft, visuals essentially function as collectibles. Once you get a piece of gear, its appearance is added to a pool, which you can return to at any time. This holds true even if you no longer possess the original piece of equipment.

This system will also apply retroactively. Once the 1.07 update hits, that means anything you’ve collected up to that point will automatically go in the pool, regardless of if you’ve sold or dismantled it.

In terms of limitations, the only thing you won’t be able to do is swap categories, so for example you can’t make an axe look like a spear.

[Source: Ubisoft]