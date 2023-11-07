Assassin’s Creed Mirage Update Finally Lets Players Disable Chromatic Aberration

Ubisoft has rolled out Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.5, which adds the ability to disable Chromatic Aberration. The patch weighs 2.83 GB on the PS5 and 5.79 GB on the PS4.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

BUG FIXING

GENERAL

Addressed:

Added an option to enable/disable Chromatic Aberration.

Whilst wearing the Fire Demon outfit, players would not receive the correct number of shards after assassinating any ISU Hunter.

Basim now has an equal chance to play any of his take down animations during front executions.

Fixed issues with store rewards.

Fire Eater enemies hitbox is now properly considering one shot kills with the throwing knife when breaking the oil jar on their back.

QUESTS

Addressed:

“Speak with Ali” – Ali is no longer stuck.

– Ali is no longer stuck. “Follow the Fiery Trail” – Removed blockers from investigation objective.

– Removed blockers from investigation objective. “Nehal’s Calling” – Player can now access the final clue.

GRAPHICS, UI AND ANIMATIONS

Numerous visual improvements on environment, VFX and weapons.

Fixed multiple NPC navigation, animation, and interaction issues.

Fixed clothes corruption on NPCs.

Various animation fixes, including unnatural leg movements for Basim.

Fixed a FOV pop after a cinematic when FOV settings have been modified by the player.

Fixed NPC rendering from short distance.

Store page display improved.

Reward notifications appear properly when opening medium chests.

Key icon & quest objective now remains above the head of NPCs in Eagle Vision.

Highlight on NPCs lasts for a shorter amount of time in Eagle Vision.

Cinematics should now run properly after credits.

AUDIO

Option added to enable/disable background music during call to prayer.

Fixed animal sound effects.

COMPATIBILITY

Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.

Fixed number of active monitors for laptop players.

STABILITY

Addressed:

Multiple stability improvements.

MISC

Fixed time tracking for hours played on PS5.

Offline achievements now transmit to 1st party.

Fixed issue with Japanese PS5 button mapping.

The refresh rate option in the settings now displays the correct value.

Master Assassin Upgrade #1 and Master Assassin Upgrade #2 are now displayed in the in-game Store.

Update to game credits.

When loading into the game, the main menu music will no longer infinitely loop and will transition smoothly.

CAUTION SPOILERS AHEAD!

Addressed: