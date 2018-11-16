Are You Ready to Face Cell and Piccolo in Jump Force?

Cell and Piccolo have been announced as playable characters in Bandai Namco’s Jump Force in the weekly edition of V-Jump. Images of Light Yagami and Ryuk from Death Note were also seen in the magazine for the first time since the announcement trailer shown at E3 2018. They have already been de-confirmed as playable characters, however.

This follows soon after the announcement of Himura Kenshin and Makoto Shishio from Rurouni Kenshin. Cell and Piccolo’s inclusion brings the number of Dragon Ball characters to five, tied for the most of any series with One Piece, and takes the overall roster count up to 28. Of course, that excludes custom characters.

This is the current list of characters:

Frieza (Dragon Ball)

Goku (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Piccolo (Dragon Ball)

Cell (Dragon Ball)

Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Sabo (One Piece)

Sanji Vinsmoke (One Piece)

Zoro (One Piece)

Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka Morroh (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

Aizen Sosuke (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Dragon Shiryu (Saint Seiya)

Pegasus Seiya (Saint Seiya)

Toguro (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yuske Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Rurouni Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

Ken (Fist of the North Star)

Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh)

Ryo (City Hunter)

Are you excited about Cell and Piccolo? Think you’ll use either one of them? Or were you hoping for some other Dragon Ball character to appear?

[Source: Ryokutya2089]