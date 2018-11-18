Fight Aliens in a Space Prison in Boxing Apocalypse, Coming to PlayStation VR

Gotham City Films has announced that it’ll be releasing its arcade-style action combat game, Boxing Apocalypse, on the PlayStation VR for $19.99. In North America, the game will be available on November 20, 2018, with a worldwide release scheduled for December 11, 2018.

Boxing Apocalypse takes players to a prison in space where they can either fight their friends or alien hordes in a campaign that contains five levels followed by boss battles. Gotham City Films promises a “unique, precise, responsive, and intuitive” fight system alongside strategic boxing moves. Players can also customize armor, and upgrade gauntlets and weapons to create unique warriors.

Check out a trailer below.

Campaign and multiplayer features listed on the game’s Steam page include:

Campaign

• 21 challenges

• Five levels

• Fight the alien horde plus two boss battles

• Finishing moves (knocking heads off, shattering bodies)

• Power punches (achieved from skilled combinations)

• Boss fight with fatality to win the game

• Energy shields for creative counterpunch combos

• Tutorial training

• Cutscenes Multiplayer

• Leveling up factions: Joker, Alien Slayer, Boss, King, The One

• Win/loss record

• Hit points vary with weapon

• Customization of armor, gauntlets, weapons

• Live voice chat

Boxing Apocalypse is already available for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Any of our readers planning to check this one out?