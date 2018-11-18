God of War Cleans House in UK’s Golden Joystick Awards
The winners of the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards have been announced, and God of War and Fortnite wiped the floor with some of their competitors. The awards are generally decided by those living in the UK, with millions of participants casting their votes to voice which title they think are masters of their category.
You can check out the winners of each category below:
Best Storytelling
God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)
Best Competitive Game
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Best Cooperative Game
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Best Indie Game
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Best Visual Design
God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)
Best Audio
God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)
Still Playing Award
World of Tanks (Wargaming)
Best Performance
Bryan Dechart for Detroit: Become Human (Sony/Quantic Dream)
Best VR Game
Skyrim VR (Bethesda)
Mobile Game of the Year
PUBG Mobile (PUBG Corp.)
PC Game of the Year
Subnautica (Unkown Worlds Entertainment)
PlayStation Game of the Year
God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)
Xbox Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft/Playground Games)
Nintendo Game of the Year
Octopath Traveler (Nintendo/Square Enix)
Breakthrough Developer Award
Unknown Worlds Entertainment
Most Wanted Game
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Critics’ Choice Award
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dark Souls Director Hidetaka Miyazaki
Outstanding Contribution
Microsoft for the Xbox Adaptive Controller
Esports Games of the Year
Game of the Year
Fortnite
How do you think the UK’s opinion holds up against your own? Are there any games you wish you’d seen make the list? Let us know what you think in the comments!
[Source: WCCFTech]