God of War Cleans House in UK’s Golden Joystick Awards

November 18, 2018Written by Gerard Howard III

Golden Joystick Awards 2018

The winners of the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards have been announced, and God of War and Fortnite wiped the floor with some of their competitors. The awards are generally decided by those living in the UK, with millions of participants casting their votes to voice which title they think are masters of their category.

You can check out the winners of each category below:

Best Storytelling

God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)

Best Competitive Game

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Cooperative Game

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Best Indie Game

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Best Visual Design

God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)

Best Audio

God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)

Still Playing Award

World of Tanks (Wargaming)

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart for Detroit: Become Human (Sony/Quantic Dream)

Best VR Game

Skyrim VR (Bethesda)

Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile (PUBG Corp.)

PC Game of the Year

Subnautica (Unkown Worlds Entertainment)

PlayStation Game of the Year

God of War (Sony/SIE Santa Monica)

Xbox Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft/Playground Games)

Nintendo Game of the Year

Octopath Traveler (Nintendo/Square Enix)

Breakthrough Developer Award

Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Most Wanted Game

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Critics’ Choice Award

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dark Souls Director Hidetaka Miyazaki

Outstanding Contribution

Microsoft for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Esports Games of the Year

Overwatch

Game of the Year

Fortnite

How do you think the UK’s opinion holds up against your own? Are there any games you wish you’d seen make the list? Let us know what you think in the comments!

[Source: WCCFTech]

