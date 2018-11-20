Development Finally Begins on The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s Last 2 Episodes

In October 2018, we learned the final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead would be finished by developer Skybound Games, much to the joy of fans. It’s now been confirmed that development has begun on the final two episodes of the last season, using “many” of the original team members from Telltale Games.

The statement given out by Skybound Games also stated that The Walking Dead’s final season might be unavailable for a few days while the companies transition, but will be back online in due time. Nobody should have to repurchase the episodes that they’ve already bought.

New release dates will also be announced soon, though Ian Howe, CEO of Skybound Games, stated earlier in a Reddit AMA that the third episode might be out before the end of 2018. It goes without saying that confirmation of the episode’s existence is enough, so waiting a little longer might not be as bad as it seems.

This is amazing news for the creators of the series, whom were laid off without severance or continued health benefits. They weren’t even warned that this would be happening. As such, Telltale Games is currently facing a lawsuit from the former developers, as the company’s action violated California labor laws, while also undergoing a liquidation process.

