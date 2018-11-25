PSLS  •  News

Alien: Blackout Trademarked, Teasers Point Toward a Reveal at The Game Awards 2018

November 25, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

20th Century Fox has filed a trademark for Alien: Blackout that appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website on November 22, 2018. The trademark has been filed under categories 9 and 41, which are reserved for computer and video game discs, entertainment software, multimedia content, etc.

Since early November, The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley has been teasing something with the phrase “Worlds Will Change.” Many have pointed out that the letter “W” in the image below resembles the “W” used by Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the Alien series. The company uses the slogan “Building Better Worlds.”

Interestingly, it looks like Keighley’s close friend Hideo Kojima also teased an announcement on November 20. In an image posted on Twitter, Kojima is standing in front of an Alien poster at 20th Century Fox’s office. In response to his tweet, The Game Awards’ official Twitter account repeated the words “World Will Change.”

It certainly looks like an announcement is set for The Game Awards but we’ll have to wait until Thursday, December 6 to find out.

In January this year, Fox announced that it had acquired Cold Iron Studios, which is working on a new Alien shooter for consoles and PC. A reveal seems all but confirmed at this point.

[Source: WIPO via Gematsu]

